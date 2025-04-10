China's 'Fight to the End' is Backed by Strong Confidence: Global Times Editorial
By Global Times
Apr 11, 2025 12:12 AM
On Thursday, China's countermeasures against the US took effect. China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Commerce, and other departments once again issued a series of statements reiterating China's firm stance that, while China does not want to fight these tariff and trade wars, it is not scared of them. In contrast to the US government's erratic "random punches," which change almost daily, China has consistently maintained a calm, composed, and measured response, showing the world a China that can withstand pressure, remain steady, and shoulder great responsibility.
China has the ability and confidence to address various risks and challenges. Facing the unreasonable "reciprocal tariffs" imposed by the US, China has, on one hand, resolutely taken necessary countermeasures in accordance with World Trade Organization rules, firmly defending its legitimate rights and interests while safeguarding the multilateral trade system and international economic order. On the other hand, China issued a white paper entitled "China's Position on Some Issues Concerning China-US Economic and Trade Relations," once again clarifying to the US and the world that China-US economic and trade relations are mutually beneficial and win-win in nature, and that the two countries should find proper solutions to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultation.
Meanwhile, the "refund-upon-purchase policy" for foreign tourists' shopping and departure tax refunds has been implemented, and the 137th China Import and Export Fair, also known as the Canton Fair, and the 5th China International Consumer Products Expo are underway.
This wave of backlash against globalization initiated by the US cannot change the steadfast course of China's giant ship, nor can it shake the united will and collective strength of Chinese society, where everyone works together through thick and thin. China has always remained committed to "running its own affairs well."
Domestically, it promotes high-quality development, values technological innovation, and pursues reform with a problem-oriented approach. Internationally, it consistently practices true multilateralism, shares development opportunities with the world through high-level opening-up, and contributes to building a community with a shared future for mankind. China's economy enjoys ample room for maneuver, strong internal potential, and vast external space - it is like an ocean capable of withstanding turbulent winds and storms. China's "fight to the end" is backed by strong confidence.
In recent days, both the European Union and ASEAN have expressed their willingness to work with China to jointly support multilateralism and the healthy, stable development of global trade. The New York Times noted that the US' "barrage" of trade levies and unpredictability about what it might do next, in fact, have made China "a more appealing option" for companies scared to make a hasty decision amid upheaval in global trade. Many have decided to stay in China, which is completely contrary to the US' original intention of exerting maximum pressuring on China and calling for "investing in the US." Deutsche Welle, citing experts, stated that in the trade war, China is likely to be the more resilient side.
In response to pressure from the US, China's stance has been consistent: If the US wants to talk, our door remains open, but dialogue must be conducted on the basis of mutual respect and equality. If the US wants to fight, our response will continue to the end.
This confidence and resolve stem from a strong belief in China's path and a firm commitment to safeguarding the multilateral trading system. China is resolutely protecting a rules-based multilateral trade system, promoting trade and investment liberalization and facilitation, and expanding the "pie" of shared development. The growing consumption potential released by China is increasingly transforming "Chinese demand" into "global opportunities." By honoring its commitment to high-level opening-up, China continues to create a world-class business environment based on market principles, the rule of law, and international standards, making it a strong magnet for foreign investment. "Optimism for China," "upward revision to China's growth forecasts," and "more investment in China" have become buzzwords in the international business community.
Thomas Friedman, a columnist for The New York Times, recently lamented that the trade war has put the US into "a no-win war." In the face of US bullying tactics, which use tariffs as a maximum pressure weapon, China has demonstrated not only its ability to respond to crises but also its belief in seizing the trend of the times. In this sense, China will not back down in the trade war, nor does it need to - when the trend of economic globalization is unstoppable and the concept of a community with a shared future for mankind is deeply rooted in people's hearts, any storm will merely be a footnote to this historical process.
