Cuba and Russia agreed on the excellent state of political and diplomatic relations, as well as on the interest to continue deepening economic, commercial, financial, investment and cooperation relations
april 15, 2025 07:04:05
Cuba and Russia strengthen cooperation relations on multiple fronts, with a focus on economic development, sectoral cooperation and mutual support in international forums. Photo: @CubaMINREX
This was reported in Moscow, venue of the Inter-Chancellery Political Consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of the two nations.
According to Prensa Latina, the meeting was chaired by the First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Gerardo Peñalver, while for the host country it was headed by the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sergey Riabkov.
The meeting addressed issues on the regional and international agenda and highlighted the solid cooperation between Cuba and Russia, based on 65 years of uninterrupted bilateral ties.
Peñalver thanked Russia for its traditional support in favor of the resolution in the United Nations General Assembly against the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the United States against Cuba; as well as its rejection of Cuba's reinsertion in the spurious List of Sponsors of Terrorism.
Riyabkov ratified Russia's support for Cuba in its struggle against the U.S. blockade.
He also expressed his gratitude for the presence of the Caribbean country at the meeting of national coordinators of the Group of Friends in Defense of the United Nations Charter, which began yesterday in the Russian capital.
Both parties also reiterated their willingness to continue developing bilateral relations in various spheres of common interest, based on the broad potentialities identified.
