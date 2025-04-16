China Rejects U.S. Statements on Its Relations with Latin America
China has rejected statements by U.S. officials on relations with Latin America. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs stressed that relations with the region are based on mutual cooperation, rejecting geopolitical calculations
april 15, 2025
Beijing-The Chinese Foreign Ministry rejected statements by U.S. officials on the Asian giant's relations with Latin America.
“There is not a single word of truth in them,” a spokesman emphasized, in response to U.S. statements, made recently in Panama and El Salvador, referring to alleged advantages and unequal exchanges in China-Latin America ties.
The spokesman stressed that ties with the region are based on the principles of South-South cooperation, with a view to seeking mutual support, and without being governed by geopolitical calculations.
“Who sees Latin America and the Caribbean as a backyard and imposes a new Monroe Doctrine on them? Who has been coercing them with tariff threats? Who has military bases all over the Western Hemisphere?” the spokesman asked, adding that the world knows the answers to these questions.
He asserted that these are positions “steeped in ideological bias and Cold War mentality.” “The United States continues to defame China and spread the alleged threat to invent a pretext to justify its actions to control Latin American nations, but it will never succeed,” he emphasized.
Last week, President Xi Jinping wished Latin American countries greater development achievements and affirmed that relations with the region “have withstood the test of international turbulence”. He also referred to the fourth ministerial meeting of the China-Celac Forum, which will take place in Beijing in the first half of 2025.
