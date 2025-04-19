Ethiopia: Dire Dawa City Transforms into Key Tourism Destination
ADDIS ABABA– Dire Dawa City Administration Culture and Tourism Bureau disclosed that it is transforming the city’s tourism hotspot to enhance its attraction as a top tourism destination.
The Culture and Tourism Bureau Deputy Head Neema Ibrahim told The Ethiopian Press Agency (EPA) that Dire Dawa is transforming into a tourist hub with infrastructure projects and heritage conservation efforts.
Among the key historical attractions Harla is the one, a village that dates back to the 5th to 15th centuries. Ongoing research is focused on redeveloping Harla and registering it as a UNESCO World Heritage site, she mentioned.
Additionally, the Dire Dawa Palace, which is not yet a registered heritage site, is also undergoing research to secure its place in Ethiopia’s national heritage registry.
As to Deputy Head, a crucial element of the city’s heritage preservation efforts is the ongoing restoration of the railway system, which is nearing completion. The railway project is part of a broader initiative to develop the area’s tourism potential; including an in-depth study of the railway’s surrounding landscape to enhance its attractiveness for visitors, she noted.
Furthermore, a study is being conducted on the landscape of the railway line. Extensive work is being done to develop tourist destinations in the city and its surroundings.
She underlined that the city administration is expanding its conference center and service providers, including hotels andluxury lodges to modernize the tourism sector and attract foreign tourists.
Another Dire Dawa festival, Kulbi Gabriel, is celebrated twice a year it. The tourist flow is high.
Dire Nafkot, a July festival, attracts many tourists due to the large number of vacationers during the summer season, particularly in the last three to two years.
“Tourism needs work to be strengthened; it is an ongoing effort. It is a field that requires constant change and technology. We are not saying that what has been done so far is enough, we will continue to strengthen it in the future,” said Neema.
Dire Dawa, with 38 rural kebeles, offers numerous tourist destinations, a wild life park, and a community-based wildlife sanctuary. With a rich history and diverse population, it offers potential for diverse tourism development, she noted.
