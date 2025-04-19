Ethiopia, Vietnam Deepen Ties with Strategic Agreements
ADDIS ABABA – Ethiopia and Vietnam have taken a historic step forward in their bilateral relations, signing a series of strategic agreements that promise to elevate cooperation across multiple sectors and enhance Ethiopia’s global influence.
The announcement follows Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s (PhD) landmark state visit to Vietnam—his first to the Southeast Asian country—which Foreign Minister Gedion Timothewos (PhD) hailed as a “resounding success” and a significant diplomatic milestone.
Marking 50 years of diplomatic relations, the visit symbolized a new era of engagement between the two nations. The high-level talks culminated in agreements covering trade, investment, education, aviation, and green development.
One of the most notable outcomes is a new aviation agreement that will allow Ethiopian Airlines to launch direct flights to Vietnam, enhancing trade, tourism, and people-to-people connections between Africa and Asia.
“These flights will serve as a vital link, boosting economic integration and fostering cultural exchange,” Minister Gedion stated.
The two countries also agreed to deepen collaboration in economic development, education, and sustainable investment. Discussions were held on establishing a joint cooperation framework that will institutionalize these efforts and ensure long-term mutual benefits.
In a related development, Ethiopia has been selected to host the 2027 Summit of the Partnership for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030 (P4G)—a move that underscores Ethiopia’s rising influence in global sustainability efforts.
Minister Gedion emphasized the significance of this opportunity:
“Hosting the P4G summit allows Ethiopia to showcase its green development initiatives, particularly its strong reliance on renewable energy and transition to electric mobility.”
He highlighted flagship initiatives such as the Green Legacy campaign, noting its role not only in reforestation but also in contributing to global climate resilience. The platform, he said, would engage governments and the private sector in mobilizing financial resources for sustainable development.
Ethiopia’s envoy to South Korea, Ambassador Dessie Dalke echoed the Foreign Minister’s sentiments, stating that the Prime Minister’s visit forged a strategic partnership that enhances Ethiopia’s global visibility.
“Ethiopia and Vietnam are emerging economic powers in their respective regions. Their partnership is not only mutually beneficial but also positions them as gateways between Africa and Asia,” Amb.Dessie said.
He emphasized shared values on global issues like environmental protection and climate change, as well as common economic strengths—particularly in agriculture and manufacturing.
Vietnam’s experience in manufacturing sectors such as textiles, leather goods, and food exports was identified as an area from which Ethiopia can draw valuable lessons. Notably, both nations are among the world’s top coffee producers—Vietnam ranking second and Ethiopia third—prompting agreements on sharing expertise in this vital sector.
As a follow-up, both sides agreed to establish a mechanism at the Foreign Minister level to oversee the implementation of the signed agreements and to ensure the momentum continues.
With strategic cooperation now underway and new avenues of connectivity opening, Ethiopia’s deepening ties with Vietnam represent a significant step in its broader foreign policy—one that blends economic diplomacy with global leadership on sustainability.
