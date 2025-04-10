Israeli Air Force Chief to Dismiss Reservists Over Gaza Service Letter
By Al Mayadeen English
Israeli Air Force Commander Maj. Gen. Tomer Bar has dismissed active reservists who signed a letter demanding the return of Gaza captives, citing a breach of "trust in the military".
Israeli media reported on Thursday that Israeli Air Force Commander Major General Tomer Bar, with full support from Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir, has decided that any service member who signed the letter released this morning will be immediately and permanently dismissed from the Israeli Occupation Force (IOF).
The IOF emphasized that it cannot tolerate "active-duty servicemembers" signing a letter that expresses a lack of trust in the military.
Bar plans to dismiss the ones who signed a letter calling for the return of captives in Gaza, even if it means halting the ongoing war.
The IOF clarified that while it has no issue with reservists engaging in protests on personal matters, they must do so without associating the military or their role with the protest.
The letter, signed by around 1,000 individuals, is supported by "air personnel in reserves and retirement."
It is worth noting that several reservists removed their names from the letter before its publication after discussions with the Israeli Air Force. However, the few active reservists who signed the letter are set to be dismissed from service by Bar, with the full backing of IOF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir.
The IOF reiterated that it cannot accept reservists "using the Israeli Air Force brand" to protest political issues.
It is worth noting that Israeli media reported on Tuesday that Bar met with several reservists and veterans, including former IAF commanders, regarding their plans to issue a public letter calling for a halt to service.
In mid-March, the Israeli occupation military resumed its bombing campaign against Gaza, breaching a two-month ceasefire agreement that brought relative calm and had ensured a prisoner exchange between "Israel" and the Palestinian Resistance.
During the Israeli government’s initial effort to push through the judicial overhaul, which was suspended on October 7, 2023, hundreds of reservists, including dozens of pilots, refused to serve in protest.
They argued that the reforms undermined "Israel's" democracy and cast doubt on the legitimacy of military orders.
