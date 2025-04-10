Namibia Terminates Visa-free Entries for 30+ Countries, Including US
By Al Mayadeen English
9 Apr 2025 12:10
Namibia’s newly sworn-in president, Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is moving forward with plans to revoke visa-free access for numerous first-world countries.
Namibia has terminated visa-free access for the United States, the United Kingdom, and over 30 other countries.
The decision, initially taken by the Namibian cabinet back in July, comes into effect on April 1.
Up until now, most European nations, including Germany, Namibia’s largest source of tourists, have benefited from visa-free entry to the country.
The government cited the lack of reciprocal treatment for Namibian passport holders as the primary reason behind the policy shift.
In a post on X, the US embassy in Namibia advised American travelers to secure a tourist visa before heading to the country.
Starting April 1, 2025, US citizens will be required to obtain a visa in advance to enter Namibia. Travelers are encouraged to use Namibia’s online visa-on-arrival platform to apply before their trip.
A step toward 'fair diplomatic relations'
The recent policy shift follows a declaration made by Namibian authorities last May, stating that the country would begin enforcing visa requirements on nations that do not offer visa-free access to Namibian citizens.
The original statement described the move as “a strategic decision, aimed at fostering fair and balanced diplomatic relations,” impacting a total of 31 countries.
In announcing the policy, the Namibian government said its visa arrangements with these nations have been unequal, allowing their citizens to enter visa-free while denying the same privilege to Namibians.
Additionally, Namibia revealed plans to increase visa application fees.
