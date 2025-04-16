Socialism, the Only Alternative in the Face of Danger
April 16, 1961 is also recognized as the founding date of the Communist Party of Cuba
april 16, 2025 08:04:00
Fidel's words on that April 16 and the days that followed remind us of those who wish to sow death and those who bet on the future. Photo: Raúl Corrales
The most accurate way to remember the socialist character of the Cuban Revolution is to reaffirm it every second, beyond the dates marked.
The articles of the Magna Carta dedicated to the irreversibility of that choice for our destiny are not enough as a guarantee; only men can enlarge this collective work. Nevertheless, celebrating the path chosen to face the future, 64 years later, speaks to us of resistance, despite the storms.
Under the threat of an armed storm, on the morning of April 16, 1961, Commander-in-Chief Fidel Castro Ruz deepened the boldness of the Revolution when he publicly linked it to socialism.
Thousands of militiamen raised their rifles as a sign of approval of his words and ready for a new combat. From the corner of 23rd and 12th, in Havana's Vedado district, they could observe the ocean from a few meters away and imagine how the mercenaries were advancing through its waters, with the mission of invading the Island.
At dawn on the 15th, three formations of U.S. planes bombed important points of the Cuban air defense, without warning of war and with the perfidious strategy of carrying insignia of the attacked aviation.
They tried to diminish the capacity to respond to the imminent invasion and to evade their responsibility, behind the appearance of an internal uprising. The Puma, Linda and Gorilla squadrons attacked Ciudad Libertad, San Antonio de los Baños and Santiago de Cuba.
In Ciudad Libertad 53 people were wounded and seven died, including the artilleryman Eduardo Delgado, who expressed with his blood the decision of the people: to follow “Fidel” to the last consequences. The victims were buried after the transcendental declaration that marked the course of the Homeland.
In the midst of the greatest dangers, those present listened and supported the determination that “for this Revolution we are ready to give our lives”. Just a few hours later, the pages of heroism was demonstrated at Playa Giron.
Like any human achievement, Cuban socialism is not a perfect work, but Fidel's words on that April 16 and the days that followed remind us of those who wish to sow death and those who bet on the future.
