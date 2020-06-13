FM Spokesperson Censures UN Secretary-General’s Sheer Remarks
On June 10, the UN Secretary-General, through his spokesperson, made a nonsensical expression of "regret", claiming that communication channels are necessary to avoid misunderstandings and miscalculations, while taking an issue of the measures taken by the DPRK for completely cutting off inter-Korean communication channels.
We cannot but express our astonishment over such reckless remarks—devoid of the common sense of judgment, let alone the basic knowledge of inter-Korean relations—coming out from the leadership of the United Nations.
I wonder whether it is an expression of his ignorance, but Guterres, as the UN Secretary-General, must have expressed his viewpoint, having been cognizant at least of the fact that the situation developed between the north and the south of Korea has not been created by the absence of communication lines or contact channels.
It is only the UN Secretary-General himself who would know whether he is pretending to blind himself to the articles of inter-Korean agreement on ceasing all hostile acts against each other or pretending to be knowingly drunken. Anyway, his latest remark of "regret" cannot be overlooked.
It is the shabby and double-dealing behaviour of the UN Secretary-General that he does not say even a word when the sovereignty of the DPRK, a full-fledged member of the UN, is severely infringed, yet he never misses opportunity to raise his subservient expression of "regret" whenever the US and its vassal forces are picking on our self-defensive measures.
No matter how eager he is to speak and clap his hands to side with the US and its vassal forces, he will have to bear his duty as the UN Secretary-General even a bit.
Such an expression of inappropriate and biased views of the UN Secretary-General leads not only to the international acknowledgment that UN is being reduced into a political tool and a servant of certain privileged forces, but also to the mistrust of international society in the sacred UN organization and the Secretary-General himself in particular.
The sacred UN is not a mouthpiece of certain privileged forces, let alone an arena where the high-handedness and arbitrariness of such forces are permitted to be rampant.
If the Secretary-General truly desires peace and stability of the Korean peninsula, he shouldn't reel off such nonsense as "regrets", but harshly reprimand south Korea, though belatedly, that threw away the North-South Agreement like worn-out shoes and connived at the evil deeds of human scums.
We never pardon anyone who dares to point finger at the most precious and sacred dignity of our Supreme Leadership.
It is well-advised for the UN Secretary-General to approach all members of the UN on an equal footing, true to the principles of the UN activities, their lifeline being impartiality and objectivity, and properly discharge his responsibility and perform his role so that the UN forum would not be dirtied by injustice and falsity.
KCNA
