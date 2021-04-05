Cuba and Russia Reiterate Mutual Interest in Cooperation
Havana and Moscow maintain collaboration in the railroad, energy, transport and communications industries, topics that are periodically discussed in the 14 working groups functioning within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission
Author: Milagros Pichardo Pérez | internet@granma.cu
April 1, 2021 09:04:34
The need to globalize solidarity and international cooperation were emphasized yesterday, during the 18th meeting of the Cuba-Russia Intergovernmental Commission for economic-commercial and scientific-technical collaboration, which concludes today, and is headed by co-chairs Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz, deputy prime minister of the Republic of Cuba, and Yuri Ivanovich Borisov, vice president of the Russian Federation’s government.
In describing the meeting, Cabrisas noted that the traditionally friendly relation between the two nations was reconfirmed, while Borisov described Cuba as a key and strategic partner for his country, with which relations are based on respect, trust and transparency; aspects that mark the history shared by the two nations.
Discussed were matters of mutual interest in the economic, financial, energy, transportation, agriculture, communications and health arenas, among others. The Cuban Deputy Prime Minister emphasized the need to effectively coordinate practical action to neutralize the effects of selective policies and unilateral measures against our countries.
He also thanked Russia for its historic position against the U.S. blockade and reiterated Cuba's condemnation of the unjust sanctions Moscow is facing.
The Russian co-chair highlighted the coordinated work of the parties within the framework of the commission and the consensus reached on the main issues of bilateral interaction. Currently, important negotiations are underway regarding industry and military-technical cooperation, and special attention is being paid to the financial aspects of Russian-Cuban trade, he said.
Havana and Moscow maintain collaboration in the railroad, energy, transportation and communications industries, among others, topics that are periodically discussed in the 14 working groups functioning within the framework of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission.
No comments:
Post a Comment