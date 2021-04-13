DPRK Enlarged Session of Plenary Meeting of Cabinet Held
The enlarged session of the plenary meeting of the Cabinet took place by way of video conference on April 11.
Kim Tok Hun, member of the Presidium of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Workers’ Party of Korea and premier of the Cabinet, guided the session.
The session was attended by members of the Cabinet, including Vice-premiers Pak Jong Gun and Jon Hyon Chol.
Present there as observers were officials of institutions directly under the Cabinet, those of ministries, chairpersons of provincial, city and county people’s committees and those of institutions for agricultural guidance and major factories and enterprises.
The session reviewed the work done by the Cabinet for the first quarter of this year to implement to the letter the decisions of the Eighth Congress of the WPK and the 2nd Plenary Meeting of the 8th WPK Central Committee, and discussed the measures.
Pak Jong Gun, vice-premier who is also chairman of the State Planning Commission, made a report.
Speeches were made at the session.
The session made an in-depth discussion of the issues of pushing ahead with the major projects important in realizing the readjustment and reinforcement strategy according to their plans, boosting production of consumer goods by actively identifying and tapping reserves and potentials, increasing the role of science and technology in railway modernization and the overall economic fields, etc.
2021-04-12
