Japan's Risky Preparations for Reinvasion
The Japanese reactionaries' military moves have reached a phase that cannot be overlooked.
Shortly ago, Japanese Defense Minister Kishi reportedly ordered his inferiors to keep "full preparations", trumpeting about the "severity and uncertainty of security environment" at a commissioning ceremony of a new Aegis ship for the maritime "Self-Defense Force".
This is nothing but an extremely risky order to further step up the preparations for launching continental aggression at any moment.
Japan's pursuance of the wild ambition for turning itself into a military giant by all means has been furthered since the Suga regime appeared.
Openly calling for the continuity of the policies of the Abe regime which ran amuck to make Japan a war-capable country, the current regime of Japan has poured the largest-ever sum of money into the development, production and purchase of offensive weaponry.
For about six months, Japan has built and launched various kinds of warships such as a new-type submarine and an escort ship. It puts spurs to the development of the next-generation fighter with the latest stealth capability and a long-range missile capable of striking the DPRK and China.
In March alone, it built and launched with due ceremony a miniaturized escort ship which can perform different missions with an intensive operational system. Then, it officially put into commission a new sonar ship dubbed as "submarine hunter" capable of tracking and identifying submarines several hundred kilometres away and the world's biggest diesel-powered submarine with a longer underwater operation time and improved combat power.
Against this backdrop, Japan is speeding up the founding of new military units including a special education unit for training a cyber-defense force and a marine transport unit for defending a solitary island. It plans to set up an electronic warfare unit for jamming enemy communications or radar in contingency and deploy such units in various parts of Japan.
Not content with staging war drills for defending and retaking a solitary island more fanatically than ever before, it has frequently dispatched its aggressor forces to the east and south seas of China and the Pacific to stage joint military drills with other countries.
All these facts vividly show what an extreme phase Japan has reached in its wild ambition for realizing the "Greater East Asia Co-Prosperity Sphere" at all costs by igniting another war of aggression.
Japan's frantic moves to emerge as a military giant are a serious provocation harassing regional peace and stability.
The international community never welcomes Japan seeking to disturb regional peace and stability and bring misfortune and pain back to humankind.
The Japanese reactionaries should not act rashly, mindful of the ever-sharpening vigilance of the regional countries against Japan.
KCNA
2021-04-01
