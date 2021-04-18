Proposed Central Committee Candidature Presented Today
This Congress will be remembered as the moment when the historical generation, that founded and guided the party’s development, concluded the transfer of principal responsibilities to new generations of Communist militants
This Sunday afternoon, during the 8th Congress of the Communist Party of Cuba’s third day of sessions, in the Havana Convention Center, the draft candidature of Central Committee members will be presented.
Delegates will have the opportunity to study the list of proposed candidates, which must be approved and/or amended before being submitted to a vote, the results of which will be announced tomorrow.
Presenting the Congress Central Report, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz, Central Committee first secretary, stated: "As far as I am concerned, my task as first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba comes to an end with the satisfaction of having fulfilled my duty, confident in the future of the homeland, with the expressed conviction not to accept proposals to remain on higher leadership bodies of the Party. I will continue as a member in the ranks, as one more revolutionary fighter, ready to make my modest contribution until the end of my life. Nothing obliges me to make this decision, but I fervently believe in the strength and value of example and in the understanding of my compatriots. Let no one doubt, that, as long as I live, I will be ready, with a foot in the stirrup, to defend the homeland, the Revolution and socialism."
