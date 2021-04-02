Reply Message to Kim Jong Un from General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee
Kim Jong Un, general secretary of the Workers' Party of Korea, received a reply message from Thongloun Sisoulith, general secretary of the Central Committee of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on March 26.
In the message Thongloun Sisoulith expressed heartfelt thanks, on behalf of the LPRP Central Committee and on his own behalf, to Kim Jong Un for extending warm felicitations, best wishes and a beautiful flower basket on the occasion of the 66th founding anniversary of the LPRP.
The message expressed conviction that the fraternal Party, government and people of the DPRK would successfully implement the decisions set forth at the 8th Congress of the WPK under the courageous and correct guidance of the WPK headed by Kim Jong Un, the successor to the great cause, and thus build a powerful socialist nation and bring happiness to the Korean people.
It wished Kim Jong Un happiness in good health and success in his noble work.
It sincerely hoped that the ties of friendship and cooperation between the two parties, the two states and the two peoples of Laos and the DPRK with long traditions would grow stronger in conformity with substantial interests of the two peoples and regional and global peace, friendship and cooperation.
KCNA
2021-03-31
