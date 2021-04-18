We, the Members, Are the Party
Author: Yaditza del Sol González | yadidelsol@granma.cu
April 18, 2021 08:04:44
Pictured left to right are Comandante de la Revolución Ramiro Valdés, President Miguel Díaz-Canel, Army General Raúl Castro Ruz and José Ramón Machado Ventura. Photo: Rafael Martínez
Confident that the construction of a sovereign socialist society will be irreversible if the ideological strengthening of our revolutionary process, and the economic, social and cultural development of the country, are conducted with equal precision and transformative intention, debate at the 8th Party Congress continued in commissions, this Saturday, in the spirit of continuity, and intent on advancing, as the order of the day, Party work to persuade, bring together, and educate around the principles that forged the Cuban Revolution. It is evident, as delegates stated, "We, the members, all revolutionaries, are the Party."
On its second day of work, Commission No.3, headed by President of the Republic and Political Bureau member Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, focused its analysis on the proposed General Strategy for Implementation of the Cadre Policy, for the period 2021-2026, a document recognized by delegates as innovative and profound, with an important scientific foundation.
Members of Commission No.2 highlighted, among other issues, the importance of developing values and convictions in society as the center of the Party's action, in a meeting conducted by José Ramón Machado Ventura, Central Committee second secretary.
Issues of strategic importance to the nation’s progress, including the country’s economic management model; investment policy; science, technology and innovation and their impact on society; as well as social policies, among others, were discussed, this Saturday, by delegates in Commission No.1, chaired by Prime Minister Manuel Marrero Cruz. Also examined were proposals for the updating of Policy Guidelines for the period 2021-2026, and the Conceptualization of the Cuban economic and social model of socialist development.
Today's agenda is focused on the presentation, discussion and approval of the Central Report Resolution, as well as draft resolutions prepared by commissions.
The proposed candidature list of Central Committee members will be presented during the afternoon session, followed by its study, approval and a subsequent vote.
