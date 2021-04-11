Yemeni Forces Launch Retaliatory Drone Strike against Saudi Airport, Air Base
Sunday, 11 April 2021 8:32 AM
This file picture provided by the media bureau of Yemen’s Operations Command Center shows a Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drone on display in Sana’a, Yemen, on July 7, 2019.
Yemeni armed forces and fighters from allied Popular Committees have separately carried out fresh retaliatory airstrikes against Saudi Arabia, targeting military aircraft hangars at an airport in the kingdom’s southern Jizan region and an air base in Asir.
Two domestically-manufactured Qasef-2K (Striker-2K) combat drones struck designated targets inside Jizan airport, also known as King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz airport, as well as King Khalid air base with great precision early Sunday, spokesman for Yemeni Armed Forces Brigadier General Yahya Saree tweeted.
The attacks, he said, were a "legitimate response" to the Riyadh regime’s devastating military campaign and crippling blockade against Yemen.
The airstrikes came only two days after Yemeni armed forces and their allies accurately targeted warplane hangars at Jizan airport.
Saudi warplanes bomb Ma’rib
On Saturday evening, Saudi fighter jets conducted four airstrikes against the Sirwah district and another on the Medghal district in Yemen’s strategic central province of Ma’rib.
There were no immediate reports about possible casualties and the extent of damage.
Saudi warplanes also attacked Bir al-Maraziq area in the Khabb wa al-Sha'af district of Yemen’s northern province of al-Jawf on four occasions and Bani Hassan area in the Abs district of northern Hajjah province.
The Yemeni defense minister says Saudi Arabia is looking for a way to get out of the Yemen quagmire.
Similar airstrikes were reported in the Harad district of Hajjah province in addition to the al-Sawadiyah district in al-Bayda province.
Two civilian killed in Saudi artillary fire
Two civilians were killed and two others injured in artillery attacks by Saudi forces in the northwestern Sa’ada province.
Local sources told Arabic-language al-Masirah television network that the civilians were killed as Saudi border troops attacked al-Raqou area in the Monabbih district late on Saturday.
Ansarullah condemns Yemen siege on Ramadan eve
Mohammed Abdul-Salam, the spokesman for the Ansarullah movement, censured the Saudi-led blockade against Yemen on the eve of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.
“Just as the blessed month of Ramadan is around the corner, the coalition of aggression forces continue to impose their siege on Yemeni people for the seventh year, and in complete disassociation from all humanitarian principles and values,” Abdul-Salam wrote in a tweet.
Yemen’s Ansarullah movement says the United States and its allies would have deprived Yemenis of oxygen if it was possible.
"In the face of the continued aggression and siege, the Yemeni nation, with the help of God, will defend their right to live in freedom, dignity and sovereignty.”
Saudi Arabia, backed by the US and its other regional allies, launched the devastating war on Yemen in March 2015, with the goal of bringing the government of Yemen's former president back to power and crushing the popular Ansarullah movement.
The Yemeni armed forces and allied Popular Committees have, however, gone from strength to strength against the Saudi-led invaders, and left Riyadh and its allies bogged down in the country.
The Saudi-led military aggression, meanwhile, has left more than 200,000 Yemenis dead, and displaced millions of people.
It has also destroyed Yemen's infrastructure and spread famine and infectious diseases across the impoverished Arab country.
