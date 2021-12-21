Recent Decisions in Sudan Were Coordinated with Hamdok, Says al-Burhan
December 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Head of the Sovereign Council on Monday said that all the recent decisions taken after the 21st November were in coordination with the Prime Minister.
On November 21, al-Burhan signed a framework agreement with Abdallah Hamdok who has been reinstated in his position as Prime Minister tasked with the formation of a government of technocrats after the adoption of a political declaration.
The Commander-In-Chief of the Sudan Armed Forces (SAF) made his remarks in a meeting with the senior ranking officers of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) from brigadier and above to brief them about the political situation in the country.
He “confirmed that the measures and appointments taken after November 21 were coordinated between him and the Prime Minister,” reads a statement issued by the SAF Official Spokesperson.
Al-Burhan further affirmed his full support for Abdallah Hamdok to carry out his duties. Furthermore, he reiterated his commitment that the third transitional government be formed of independent technocrats.
After his appointment, Hamdok relieved the police director-general and his deputy after the use of excessive force against protesters that led to the death of 45 people.
He appointed undersecretaries to replace the ministers that al-Burhan relieved after the 25th October coup. Also, he appointed state secretaries-general.
The rare meeting with the RSF officers was attended by Lt Gen Ibrahim Jaber, Member of the Sovereign Council, SAF Chief of Staff, his deputies, SAF Inspector General, senior commanders of the main armies and unit commanders.
The statement did not mention who was present at the meeting from the RSF commanders.
According to the SAF spokesperson al-Burhan told the RSF “not to pay attention to rumours targeting the unity of the security system”.
The RSF militia is perceived as an alien body by the members of the professional army.
Several incidents occurred between the members of the two armed forces and some cases were brought to military courts.
In May 2021, the RSF General Commander Mohamed Hamdan Daglo “Hemetti” for the first time voiced publicly his rejection to integrate his forces in the national army.
In June, the leaders of the Forces for Freedom and Changes (FFC) held a series of meeting with the SAF and RSF leaders to cool tensions between the two armies in Khartoum.
But al-Burhan repeated several times after their commitment to reunite the armed forces in one army as provided in the constitutional declaration governing the transitional period.
(ST)
