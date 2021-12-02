Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Featured on Press TV Spotlight: White Vigilante Acquitted in Deaths of Two People and Wounding of Another in Kenosha
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network program Spotlight featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the not guilty verdicts in the murder case of a white vigilante in the shooting deaths of two anti-racist activists and the wounding of another in Kenosha, Wisconsin.
To view the recording of this episode just go to this link: US divisive verdict (presstv.ir)
Abayomi Azikiwe places the incident, trial and acquittal within the centuries-long historical context where whites representing the ruling interests of the United States have been given a license to exact brutality and lethal force against African Americans and their allies in the struggle for justice.
The promotional language for this news analysis segment says: "In this edition, Spotlight interviews Abayomi Azikiwe, writer and journalist from Detroit and Yahne Ndgo writer and rights activist from Philadelphia to look at racial discrimination in the US after acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse in a murder trial. Rittenhouse, 18, claims self-defense in shooting of protesters at racial justice demonstrations in Wisconsin resulting in the death of two."
This segment aired live on Sat. Sept. 20, 2021.
