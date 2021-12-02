Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Nov. 20, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Nov. 20, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the episode just go to the following URL: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/20 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the continuing mobilization in Ethiopia against the United States supported efforts to remove the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; Sudanese are remaining in the streets demanding the removal of the military junta which staged a coup last month; South African activists are calling for the nation's beauty queen to boycott the Miss Universe pageant being held in occupied Palestine; and in the West African state of Burkina Faso there was a demonstration which blocked a French military convoy operating inside the country.
In the second hour we look back at the assassination of Malcolm X (Hajj Malik El-Shabazz) on Feb. 21, 1965 in light of the recent exoneration of two men falsely accused in his killing.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues of the day in Africa and around the globe.
