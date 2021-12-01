Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV News Review: Police Kill Hundreds in Traffic Stops
Watch this worldwide satellite television News Review segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, analyzing a recent report which revealed that 400 people have been killed by police during traffic stops over the last five years in the United States.
To watch this program just click on the following link: Probe reveals traffic stops by U.S. police often financially motivated | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe notes that with such a dismal rate of convictions in these cases indicates that the behavior of law-enforcement has the endorsement of ruling interests at the highest levels.
The interview aired live on Tues. Nov. 2, 2021.
