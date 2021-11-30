Ethiopian Premier Abiy’s Call Revives Pan-African Alliance: Historian
November 30, 2021
ADDIS ABABA – Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s (PhD) recent call to black people to join Ethiopia’s struggle with the West’s oppression and smash the terrorist TPLF clique would restore and enhance pan-African alliance, a well-known historian said.
History Assistant Professor at Addis Ababa University Ahmed Zekaria told local media that the Premier’s call to black people to defy Western imperialism and crush the criminal faction would also rejuvenate continental unity.
“In 1960s Ethiopia played a great role in supporting the independence movements of many African countries and it was the major driving force for the inception of the then Organization of African Unity (OAU). This trend helps African see Ethiopia as a mother and model of liberty.”
The academician further stated that Abiy’s call is timely and farsighted as the West’s interest to exploit Africa’s precious resources in the Neo-colonialism model is reached the highest in history. Black people should defend the West’s evil attempts and ensure their sovereignty and dignity.”
Cognizant of the fact that Ethiopia is fighting Africa’s war, black people have been demonstrating active involvement in the former’s #No more campaign that aims to oppose the West’s unjustified attempts of interference and pressure, Ahmed added.
“Our prime minister is employing the concept of developing together, but the U.S. and its Western associates are chasing him. Yes, much more remains to be done on the side of the black world and they should assist him.”
If Ethiopians may reflect various differences and political ideologies, they are known to stand together when the sovereignty of their country is threatened and when their common wellbeing is affected, the scholar emphasized.
BY MISGANAW ASNAKE
ETHIOPIAN HERALD NOVEMBER 30/2021
