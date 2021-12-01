Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV: Ethiopia Under Attack by United States Imperialism
Watch this worldwide satellite television news segment featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, on the escalating conflict in the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia located in the Horn of Africa.
To watch the news segment just go to this link: UNSC calls for ceasefire, national dialog in Ethiopia | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe emphasizes the role of the United States in supporting the rebel TPLF grouping which has been challenging the authority of an elected government in Addis Ababa.
The African Union (AU) Secretariat is based in Addis Ababa and therefore this attack is a threat to the entire continent.
The interview aired live on Nov. 5, 2021.
