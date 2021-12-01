Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Nov. 6, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Nov. 6, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this program, go to the following link: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/06 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The episode features a PANW report with dispatches on the current threat to national sovereignty in Ethiopia amid the escalating conflict initiated by western-backed rebel groupings; Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has attended the COP26 climate conference held in Glasgow, Scotland; reports says that 98 people have been killed in an oil tanker exploision in the West African state of Sierra Leone; and the Sudanese mass organizations have rejected a settlement offered by the military leaders that seized power on Oct. 25.
In the second hour we look at the contributions of Ghana musician Nana Kwame Ampadu who recently joined the ancestors.
In addition, we examine in detail the conflict in the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia.
Finally, we look into other issues impacting Africa and international community.
