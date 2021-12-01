Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV News Review: Sudan Mass Demonstrations Continue After Generals Appoint Another Sovereign Council
Watch this worldwide satellite television segment of News Review featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire, discussing the developments in the Republic of Sudan where the military junta head has reappointed himself as leader of the country.
To view the interview, go to this link: Sudan army chief names new governing Sovereign Council, led by himself | Urmedium
Abayomi Azikiwe noted the lack of support domestically and internationally for the coup which was carried out on Oct. 25.
The interview aired live on Thurs. Nov. 11, 2021.
