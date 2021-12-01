Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sat. Nov. 13, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sat. Nov. 13, 2021 edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode just click on the website below: Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/13 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the role of the United States in the efforts to destabilize and overthrow the government in Ethiopia; Sudan mass organizations have rejected the offer by the military junta to establish another coalition administration after the coup on Oct. 25; in the U.S. state of Louisiana there are effort underway to grant a posthumously pardon of Homer Plessy who was arrested for defying segregation laws during the early 1890s which resulted in a draconian supreme court decision upholding the system of Jim Crow; and the 1619 Project which won a Pulitzer prize is now being published as a book.
In the second hour we listen to two discussions exposing the aims of western imperialism to remove the current administration in Ethiopia led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed.
We also rebroadcast a speech delivered by South African President Cyril Ramaphosa analyzing the results of the recently-held local governmental elections.
Finally, we examine issues impacting Africa and the world.
No comments:
Post a Comment