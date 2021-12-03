Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, to Speak on Africa-China Relations
This webinar will present both African and Chinese perspectives on the increasingly important relationship between China and Africa.
About this event: China/Africa Relations: Challenges of Cooperation and Development Tickets, Sun, Dec 12, 2021 at 8:00 AM | Eventbrite
The International Manifesto Group invites you to a global webinar on Africa/China Relations: Challenges of Cooperation and Development.”
The webinar has been organized in collaboration with GRILA (Group for Research and Initiative for the Liberation of Africa).
Our discussion will present both African and Chinese viewpoints, focusing on the reciprocal contributions made by China and Africa in recent decades to each other’s economic and cultural development. It will also address the task faced by Africa of optimising this relationship.
Facilitators:
Ameth Lô, GRILA, author of “The Long March to Post-Capitalist Transition: Pan-Africanist Perspectives.”
John Riddell, International Manifesto Group, founding director, Comintern Publishing Project.
Presenters:
Abayomi Azikiwe, is editor of the Pan-African News Wire, an international electronic press service on the affairs of African people throughout the world.
Danny Haiphong is a socialist activist, writer, and political analyst. For the last five years, Haiphong has been a weekly contributor to Black Agenda Report. His articles have also appeared in publications such as MintPressNews, Counterpunch, The American Herald Tribune, The Center for Global Research (Canada) and The Herald (Zimbabwe). Haiphong has frequently appeared on Black Agenda Radio, CPRNews with Don Debar, The Taylor Report, RT, and Sputnik International.
Barry Sautman, professor at Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, is a specialist in international law and its application to Africa-China relations. He is co-author.
Huang Chang is an associate of the Chinese Academy for Social Sciences, a writer on China-Africa relations, and the author of Chinese Studies in Africa.
Kristin Plys, a member of GRILA, is a professor of sociology at the University of Toronto. She is co-author, with Charles Lemert, of “Capitalism and Its Uncertain Future.”
Ovigwe Eguegu, based in Nigeria, works with China/Africa Project, and is the author of “The China-Africa Peace and Security Forum: A New Partnership for Old Problems.”
Pablo Idahosa is a professor of African Studies at York University, Toronto, with a specialty in national development and modernity in Africa.
Yan Hairong, a teacher at Hong Kong Polytechnic University, is co-author, with Barry Sautman, of “East Mountain Tiger: China, Africa, the West, and ‘Colonialism’ in Africa.”
