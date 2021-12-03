Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed over Sputnik Radio on By Any Means Necessary
In this segment of By Any Means Necessary, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire to discuss deadly protests in Burkina Faso and Niger and their connections to US and French involvement in Western Africa, the jihadist violence that these powers claim to be fighting, how imperial and neocolonial powers have stoked the growth of Islamist groups and use that violence as a pretext for intervention, and the connections between imperialist meddling all across the African continent.
To listen to the podcast of the segment just go to this URL: By Any Means Necessary: Burkina Faso, Niger, and Growing Imperialist Interests In Africa on Apple Podcasts
The interview aired on Nov. 29, 2021.
