Abiy Leading Army to Victory
December 5, 2021
BY YOHANES JEMANEH
Ethiopia will never be defeated by any force. The enemy troops are dispersing in every direction to save their lives and some of them are surrendering as per the call of the national army, said Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) last Wednesday in his congratulatory message to the people from battlefront. “We are Ethiopians and we will be Ethiopia when martyred in this mission. We only know about bravery since we are the children of our patriotic forefathers,” he added.
According to Abiy, the national army is achieving victory and retaking various areas that were occupied by the enemy. Our soldiers are applying various military tactics and techniques that will compel the enemy to surrender before looting and damaging further properties in the areas that it occupied. “We will retake Kemise, Bati, Kombolcha and other cities in the next operations,” the premier noted.
The army is moving forward with strong zeal and skill. The people need to protect the captive troops of the enemy once they gave up their armaments. The public ought to support them since many of them are young children.
The next missions are decisive as they are intended to dislodge the enemies from the places they have conquered and to give due lesson to them in a way they will never repeat such mistakes – biting the hand that feeds them, Abiy remarked.
“We are winning the war because Ethiopianism is heroism, Ethiopianness is about invincibility.” Being Ethiopian is about being committed to pay sacrifice to what one has planned to achieve. Therefore, citizens should keep their unity for further accomplishment, he further stated.
According to the prime minister, his army is finalizing the operation and achieving victory with less sacrifice in a short period of time. “We call up on the enemy to surrender and mothers in Tigray to prevail on the TPLF officials about the whereabouts of their children. We are dragged into this war but our victory is inevitable.” Ethiopia’s interest is about ensuring peace and development.
The Ethiopian Herald December 5/2021
