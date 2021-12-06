Hash Tag “No More!” Resonating Worldwide
December 5, 2021
On the other hand, many Ethiopians and friends are joining the ongoing hash tag “No More” campaign across the world. Part of the campaign was held last Friday in various cities of Germany including Berlin, Bonn and Frankfurt.
The demonstrators called on western governments to refrain from interfering in Ethiopia’s interior matters. They echoed “No More!” before the Federal Chancellery, UN office at Bonn, Deutsche Welle media station, and US consulate at Frankfurt. Ethiopians, people of Ethiopian origin, Eritreans, and other Africans partook in the demonstration.
Similarly, Ethiopians at home held protest in Addis against western intervention. On Thursday, the community of Addis Ababa University had joined the global hash tag “No More!” campaign against external pressures and interferences in Ethiopia’s domestic affairs. The demonstrators expressed their protest against US pressure on Ethiopia walking from the university to the residence of US embassy in the capital.
On the demonstration, university international relations Scholar Professor Kassahun Berhanu said the protest aimed at denouncing foreign pressure and interference mainly from the US, a country that superficially designate itself as patron of democracy.
The US administration is misinforming the world about the war in northern Ethiopia. The administration is pressuring Ethiopia as the country independently solved its disagreement with Eritrea and become the notable in the continent.
The western interference breaches international law and contradicts with the sovereignty of Ethiopia and the democratic principles of the countries. Therefore. Ethiopians and friends should consolidate efforts worldwide to denounce and debunk about this illegal and improper pressure, he noted.
The Ethiopian Herald December 5/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment