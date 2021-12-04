Burhan Sees 'Positive' Signs as Sanctions Taken against Sudan Will be Lifted
AFP
Saturday 4 Dec 2021
Sudan's top general Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said Saturday there were "positive indicators" that measures taken against his country following an October military takeover would soon be lifted.
Sudan's top General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is pictured during an interview with AFP in Khartoum, on December 4, 2021. AFP
"The international community including the African Union is watching what will happen in the coming days," Burhan told AFP.
"I believe there are positive indicators that things will return (to how they were) soon. The formation of a civilian government will put things back in order."
On October 25, Burhan declared a state of emergency, ousted the government and detained Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok, a move that upended the country's fragile transition to civilian rule.
The military takeover sparked international condemnation and punitive measures by Western governments and the World Bank, imperilling the impoverished country's access to aid and investment.
Washington paused $700 million in aid, while the African Union suspended Khartoum.
But after the international outcry and mass protests that saw a deadly crackdown on protesters, Burhan reinstated the premier last month in a deal welcomed by the United Nations, African Union, Western and Arab countries.
