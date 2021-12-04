Restore Constitutional Order, Democracy in Sudan Before Getting International Acceptance: UN
December 2, 2021 (NEW YORK) – Before gaining international acceptance, the Sudanese authorities have to restore the constitutional order and democratic rule in the country, said Stéphane Dujjarric UN Secretary-General Spokesman on Thursday.
During his daily press briefing on Thursday, Dujjarric read a statement in response to questions raised by the call of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to support a political agreement signed by Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdo and the coup leader Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on November 21, 2021.
The official spokesman said the agreement was an “initial step” but more work needs to be done by the military rulers.
“Urgent and serious steps by the authorities are needed to reaffirm the commitment of the Constitutional Declaration and pave the way towards free and fair elections leading to a civilian democratic order,” he stressed.
In a press conference held with the Chairperson of the African Union Commission on Wednesday, Guterres said the deal is not perfect but would pave the way for a transition towards democracy and called on the Sudanese to accept it and support the prime minister.
The agreement refers to the constitutional declaration but marginalizes if not excludes the coalition of the political and civil forces that support the revolution of December 2019.
Gen al-Burhan formed a new Sovereign Council and appointed civilian members without consulting the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC). The latter also will not be consulted in the formation of a new cabinet of technocrats.
Further, the deal provides that the collegial presidency would oversight the activities of the transitional government while under the Constitutional Document the cabinet has all the powers and the Sovereign Council has an honorary role.
The FFC leaders rejected the deal and criticized Hamdok saying t that the military coup aimed to avoid implementing the democratic reforms particularly the formation of one army, transfer of economic activities of the army to the government, and justice for Darfur and killing of civilians before and after the revolution.
“To begin to gain domestic and international acceptance, the authorities must urgently release all those who have been arbitrarily arrested and detained since 25 October. Full accountability for human rights violations, including the killing and injuring of protesters and demonstrators during recent protests, must also be ensured,” said Dujjarric.
“The path of the transition cannot be decided without the engagement of all partners involved in Sudan’s revolution,” he stressed adding that the UN support Hamdok efforts to engage with the FFC groups and the resistance committees.
(ST)
No comments:
Post a Comment