Ethiopia Diaspora in UK Raises 200,000 Pounds for IDPs
December 14, 2021
BY MESERET BEHAILU
ADDIS ABABA – The members of Ethiopian Embassy in the United Kingdom (UK) and Ethiopian Diaspora raised 200,000 pounds in a night fundraising event to support the IDPs in Afar and Amhara states.
During the fundraising event, Ethiopian Ambassador to the UK Teferi Meles thanked the Ethiopian Diaspora community in the UK for their unreserved support and solidarity to homeland.
Ethiopia is capable of defending its sovereignty as it has democratically elected government, he said adding that however, some western countries have been working against the democratic government.
According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia (MoFA), the Ethiopian Embassy in the UK in collaboration with the “Defend Ethiopia UK Taskforce” had held a fundraising event to support displaced people in Afar and Amhara regions.
It was learnt the nationals of Ethiopian origin in the UK have so far gathered 370,000 pounds to support IDP’s created by the TPLF’s invasions of the two regions.
At the event, on behalf of Defend Ethiopia UK Taskforce Zelalem Tesema appreciated the joint Ethiopian forces and Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) for liberating occupied areas by the terrorist TPLF and pledged to continue supporting IDP’s in Amhara and Afar states.
The Ethiopian Herald December 14/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment