America’s Tested and Failed Interventionist Policy
December 14, 2021
For many, the intensified intervention and pressure the Biden Administration has been exerting against Ethiopia’s reform government emanates from the America’s die-hard tendencies of toppling legitimate leadership with the purpose of acquiring its hegemonic interest in the Horn of Africa.
Different scholars have been sharp critics of American interventionists’ policies with some arguing external interventions brought more suffering to already war-torn countries. Mixed up with other interests, regime change has been the main driving policies of western foreign policies as being witnessed in Ethiopia.
“The Western see Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed as not under their control. And therefore, they would rather create chaos and war in the Horn of Africa for they did not control it for themselves. It is a form of insanity,” said Lawrence Freeman, Political-Economic Analyst for Africa in an interview with The Ethiopian Herald.
He went on to say, “Now, Prime Minister Abiy is trying to lead his country against an ethnic movement as one cannot allow an ethnic separatists group to militarily overthrow an elected government.”
“The Prime Minister was elected in two elections this year in June and September. I calculated over 43 million votes. That’s never been recognized by President Biden; by the State Department or the US Congress, or anyone in Europe for that matter. Because they don’t want to recognize, they don’t want to admit that there was a democratic election where the people came out, 43 million out of 110 million, to support the prime minister.”
In her recent interview with The Ethiopian Herald, Blen Mamo, an international security expert based in the UK said that the US has been presenting itself as the guardian of democracy in global politics, but equally the US is one of the worst violators of human rights in the international arena and their local politics on the subject of African Americans and Asian Americans.
They want the rest of the world to copy their “system of democracy”. But it is not mandatory to copy America’s politics as if it is a democratic country. Every country can practice democracy based on the basic principles in relating with its cultural values.
In an interview veteran diplomat, Ambassador Teferra Shawl gave to local media stated that the U.S. has strategic interests in the wider Horn of Africa and eyeing Ethiopia to install a client state taking into account the latter’s proximity to the Red Sea, one of the busiest trade routes in the world.
He further noted that the current U.S. government is considering Prime Minister Abiy’s vision of transforming the turbulent Horn of Africa into a peaceful and prosperous region and reconciliation with Eritrea as a threat to its longstanding hegemony in the area.
Explaining the U.S. ‘habit’ of overthrowing legitimate governments, the ex-diplomat said that for over the past 100 years, the country has been unjustifiably meddling in the domestic matters of sovereign states that dare to defy its hegemony. “The U.S. is highly involved in internal affairs of any country either by direct attack, conspiracy, coup, regime change, and other means to protect its interest.”
Be that as it may, holding a discussion recently on the premises of Ethiopian embassy in London, Africa’s and Caribbean Diaspora’s Scholars Chairperson and TCD’s Consultant Owner Tsegay Chama said that Ethiopia’s current situation is a cause to gather Africans, and the whole blacks to stand on Ethiopia’s side against westerners’ intervention.
During the discussion, famous and influential law and media experts, human rights advocators, governmental bodies, historians and artists and others partook in the program.
The scholars agreed to establish the “Global Black people’s History and Inheritance Center” in Ethiopia. The center will be playing an indispensable role in re-flourishing the pan African movement through the fight against the international media fake news reporting and external intervention as the country is an emblem of the freedom of black people.
As the self-righteous and arrogant U.S. government has never learned from its past mistakes made in Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria, and others, it has been doing the same on Ethiopia for merely quenching self-thirst. Furthermore, invasion is not a sense of global responsibility and altruistic kindness interfering in a nation’s affairs, but for self-interest, corporate gain, and fear, said Graham Peebles, an independent writer.
He stressed that by criticizing Abiy’s government and doing things in favor of the terrorist TPLF group, the Biden Administration has imposed visa restrictions on higher government officials, restrictions on economic and security assistance. When the TPLF attacked the Northern Command Base last November by slaughtering security personnel and looting artilleries Washington, London and Brussels turned a deaf ear. This deliberate silence has portrayed that the West knew the conspiracy and orchestrated the attack,” he wrapped up.
BY ADDISALEM MULAT
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD DECEMBER 14/2021
No comments:
Post a Comment