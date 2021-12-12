Ethiopian Government Invites International Human Right Organizations to Amhara, Afar
December 12, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA– The Ethiopian government has invited international human rights organizations and pledged to accord them the necessary support to get a first-hand account on what the terrorist TPLF did in Amhara and Afar states, the Government Communication Service (GCS) said.
In her press briefing yesterday, GCS State Minister Selamawit Kassa stated that international organizations and institutions that were outspoken about the government’s alleged human rights violation are expected to demonstrate their commitment for civilians.
The government will provide the necessary support to the organizations to conduct in-depth investigations and access areas where thousands of civilians have been massacred and massive property damage has occurred by TPLF’s belligerence.
The state minister further highlighted that expanding the conflict to Amhara and Afar states, TPLF forces summarily executed civilians, committed gang-rapes, looted and destroyed public and private properties.
Noting the various activities that have been done by the government and other stakeholders to inform the international community about the faction’s atrocities, Selamawit stressed that the endeavors are not satisfactory and required further engagement.
“In this regard, more work needs to be done in the future, she said, adding that the government is ready to provide all necessary support to those who wish to take part in this work.” As to her, the government has been repeatedly stating that the TPLF is committing a number of atrocities in Amhara and Afar states and urging the international organizations to conduct an investigation at the scene of the atrocities and report to the world.
A ministerial task force set up to prosecute perpetrators through a thorough criminal investigation, and rehabilitate victims is now operational. The task force is headed by the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of Peace, Ministry of Women and Social Affairs and Ministry of Finance.
These committees are mandated to coordinate the works of conducting a criminal investigation, prosecuting the perpetrators, and investigating sexual assault, and mobilizing resources for rehabilitation of IDPs, the state minister remarked.
The Ethiopian Herald December 12/2021
