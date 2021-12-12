“Ethiopia Fights Biden Administration-backed Terrorist TPLF”: Diasporas
December 12, 2021
BY MULATU BELACHEW
ADDIS ABABA – The U.S. which acts as the world’s police and patron of democracy and human rights is portraying Ethiopia’s northern conflict disgracefully, according to a Diaspora community representative.
In his discussion with Lila Talks Cofounder of the Ethiopian-American Development Council Nebyu Asfaw said what is happening in Ethiopia has occurred in Libya before just to take control of the oil against the facts on the ground.
But in Ethiopia there is a government elected by the people and does not follow footsteps of the U.S. government. The U.S. and some Western nations have a tendency to use minority groups to their favor, Nebyu added. Behind all this unjust pressure is not about the people of Africa/Ethiopia but only to exploit resources and keep power hegemony at the expense of people.
“TPLF was cooperative to this interest of the West.” Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (PhD) refused to become a puppet kind of government and commenced liberation and independent process to determine the nation’s destiny by the nation’s potential in its own way besides working in cooperation, negotiation and mutual way with partners without Western order.
Accordingly, Ethiopia made peace with Eritrea and managed to bring together the horn of Africa region. This means the region is on the track of transition towards prosperity, self-reliance. Therefore, the war broke out to thwart this progress.
TPLF conducted military assault over the federal government of Ethiopia either to create their own state or to get into power by destroying the federal government of Ethiopia via attacking the northern military base of the state which is the Western particularly the U.S. favored scenario in Africa or Ethiopia, he underscored.
Wassy Tesfa, an Ethiopian-American social activist, and Cofounder of Global Ethiopian Advocacy Nexus said for her part that individuals who advised the Obama administration are also advising the Biden Administration to cause new damage and state destruction. Instead of working to stabilize the region they are rather engaged in terrorizing it.
“The narrative Tigray genocide started right after the TPLF attacked the Northern Command of Ethiopian Army,” Wassy noted, adding it was a coordinated effort by TPLF to demonize Ethiopia besides the fact international media and activist are misleading the world and American people.
The Ethiopian Herald December 12/2021
