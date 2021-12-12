Foreigners Refute Western Media Lies About Ethiopia
December 12, 2021
BY HAILE DEMEKE
ADDIS ABABA- Foreign tourists and residents in the capital Addis Ababa refuted the Western media lies about Ethiopia and testified that the country is very peaceful and harmonious as usual.
Approached by local media, the foreign tourists and residents said that their safety and wellbeing is effectively ensured and Western media biased reports distorted Ethiopia’s reality.
A visitor and Swahili advocate expressed his concern why Western embassies evacuated their citizens from Ethiopia, an apparently peaceful country. “We don’t really know the reason behind, is it to scare others not to come?”
Another tourist said “I’m here in Entoto Park which is a beautiful park about 20 minutes outside of Addis. Today is Sunday. I’m really looking forward to walking around the park and taking part in some of the activities. It is really nice to see a lot of people out here. I’m very surprised that it is so calm and peaceful.”
“Before I came, I was reading a lot of papers and they were talking about a lot of problems about Ethiopia. But I see just a very normal day in Addis and people enjoying the outdoors. People are enjoying the sun and everybody is looking forward to having a very nice traditional meal here in the park, really feeling good.”
Unnamed little girl shared her views that Ethiopia is very peaceful and everyone should come and visit her because the country has numerous attraction sites. “Though I have lived in different countries I visit here and I still love it a lot. I have been to very fun places ever since I was little,” she said.
A family of foreign nationals residing in Addis Ababa noted that what they hear outside Ethiopia is way different from what they experience. “We live a peaceful life as usual and feel secure and we see so much improvement in the country. There is nothing to be afraid of in Ethiopia.”
“The Prime Minister is really doing a great job and we are excited. We look forward to all the changes. We can see so many changes already from a few years ago when we were here. We witnessed extensive establishment and expansion of beautiful places including amusement parks.”
By the same token, A Chinese visitor highlighted that Premier Abiy is doing an amazing job in changing the face of Addis Ababa. “The city is peaceful, everything is okay and peace and safety is greatly ensured.”
“We know Ethiopia as a peaceful country and will not allow anyone to come from any place to destroy this peace because we will come from the country to enjoy. Since we came here we see there is real peace, if you go to the police and other institutions they will treat you with good discipline. We cannot compare Ethiopia with other countries.”
Pointing African founding fathers tried to bring the continent together, a tourist stressed that pursuing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s idea is a viable way to make Africa and prosperous.
The Ethiopian Herald December 12/2021
