Iranian Foreign Ministry Rejects GCC's 'Unconstructive' Communiqué Amid Diplomatic Moves
Wednesday, 15 December 2021 3:36 PM
Press TV
Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh
The Iranian Foreign Ministry strongly condemns a thoroughly anti-Tehran communiqué issued at the end of the [Persian] Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC)'s most recent summit, stressing the Islamic Republic will brook no meddling in its internal affairs, including its peaceful nuclear program.
The GCC's members gathered for the regional grouping's annual summit on Tuesday, repeating the body's long-held Iranophobic claims concerning the Islamic Republic's nuclear energy program, defensive missile work, and regional influence.
Speaking on Wednesday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh roundly rejected the allegations, considering them to be "continuation of the unconstructive and wrong attitude that is held by some of the Council's members."
He regretted that the body sustains its anti-Iran stance, despite recent diplomatic measures by the Islamic Republic that have been aimed at resolution of standing differences between Tehran and some of the GCC's members.
He denounced some GCC members for "hiding behind" the body to broadcast their anti-Iranian points of view "in its name."
Iran strongly rejects “baseless and repetitive” allegations in the final statement of the latest meeting of the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).
He reminded those same countries of their own regional mistakes, including their continuation of their war on Yemen, and their opening the door for the Zionist regime of Israel's entrenchment in the region.
Khatibzadeh warned that "the Islamic Republic does not brook any interference in its peaceful nuclear energy program, its defensive missile program, and the issues that have to do with its military and deterrent defensive policies."
The official, meanwhile, reminded that the Islamic Republic's "principled position" was based on seeking resolution of the regional issues on the basis of "interaction and cooperation" with its neighbors.
Tehran, he added, therefore, welcomes whatever initiative that could help invigorate the regional relations on the basis of the international principles and regulations.
The Saudi foreign minister says Riyadh is committed to a substantive discussion with Iran and will hold another round of talks soon.
The remarks came after Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for an "effective and serious" approach to Iran's ballistic and nuclear program during the Gulf summit in Riyadh, which brought together Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.
"It is important to have an effective and serious approach to Iran's nuclear and ballistic program," the crown prince told the summit.
This came despite talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia to settle differences.
The two Middle East heavyweights have held four rounds of talks since April, including a first meeting in September with the government of new President Ebrahim Raeisi.
In an interview with the Financial Times published on October 15, Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud described the negotiations as “exploratory” but “cordial.”
“We are serious about the talks,” he said. “For us it’s not that big a shift. We’ve always said we want to find a way to stabilize the region.”
Saudi Arabia
Iran has said Tehran is pleased with how negotiations have proceeded with Saudi Arabia, emphasizing that the two regional players have the capacity to establish “sustainable” ties.
Saudi Arabia unilaterally cut diplomatic ties with Iran in January 2016 after angry protests were held outside its embassy in Tehran in reaction to the kingdom's execution a senior Shia cleric.
