Yemen Targets Key Saudi Airbase with Several Ballistic Missiles
Wednesday, 15 December 2021 9:37 PM
Press TV
This file photo shows Saudi air force F-15 warplanes in action at King Khalid Airbase.
The Yemeni armed forces' spokesman says the country has fired several ballistic missiles against the King Khaled Airbase in southwestern Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the kingdom and its allies' escalating attacks on Yemen.
Speaking on Wednesday night, Yahya Saree said at least five of the projectiles "were fired against warplane hangars at the airbase in the [Asir region's] Khamis Mushait area as well as sensitive targets in Jizan," another southwestern Saudi region.
The missiles hit their targets accurately, noted the official, according to Yemen's al-Masirah network.
"Tonight's attack came in response to an upsurge in the Saudi-led coalition's airstrikes against Yemen and their atrocities against civilians."
Enjoying complete arms, logistical, and political support from the United States, Saudi Arabia and a number of its allies started a war against Yemen in March 2015 to restore power to Yemen's former Washington and Riyadh-aligned officials.
Saudi Arabia falls drastically short in the face of Yemen’s determined retaliation, a report says.
The war has stopped way short of the goal, while killing tens of thousands of Yemenis in the process and pushing the entire Yemen close to the brink of outright famine.
The Yemeni armed forces and their allies have vowed, though, not to lay down their arms until Yemen's complete liberation from the Saudi-led aggression.
Saree said the country's forces were prepared to increase the scope of their counterstrikes if the coalition insisted on keeping up its raids and a concomitant siege that it has imposed on the impoverished country.
Saree's remarks came shortly after the coalition targeted the western Yemeni provinces of al-Hudaydah and Ta'izz, killing four civilians and wounding 10 others.
