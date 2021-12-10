Journalist Hermela’s Mother Says Receives Death Threat
December 10, 2021
BY ABDUREZAK MOHAMMED
ADDIS ABABA- Haregewein Assefa (Professor), a mother of the renowned journalist said that TPLF associates have been giving death threats to her and other ‘rational-minded’ ethnic Tigray people who rebuffed the faction’s propaganda.
Haregewein told a local media that she has been receiving death threats for refusing TPLF’s desire to falsely accuse the federal government of committing crimes against the civilian population of Tigray. “I was in Tigray for some time before the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) left the area and I didn’t witness any attack on the innocent people of Tigray by the ENDF.”
The academician further noted that TPLF confidants also tried to persuade her to falsely accuse the federal forces for the bombardment of Mekelle University “If there were any wrongdoings on the part of the federal government and something that needed to be corrected, I would not hesitate to criticize, but I cannot lie.”
Members of the terrorist TPLF group in the U.S. reportedly gave a life- threatening statement on my Facebook pagefor her participation of a recent fundraising event organized by the Ethiopian diaspora. “I don’t want to be with TPLF that kills and rapes women simply because I was born into a Tigrigna-speaking family coincidentally.”
As to her, TPLF confidants have also made attempts to persuade her daughter, Ethiopian- American renowned journalist Hermela Aregawi, to echo their propaganda and falsely accuse the Ethiopian government of committing genocide in the Tigray state. Hermela has categorically rejected this request.”
“They launched a campaign against my daughter for holding the Ethiopian flag for Ethiopian New Year (Enkutatash),” Haregewein said, adding that the terrorist TPLFstaunch supporters have also made attempts to convince Hermela’s employer to fire her.
The Ethiopian Herald December 10/2021
