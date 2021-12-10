Ethiopian- Americans Say #NoMore to U.S. Destructive Intervention
December 10, 2021
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA- Members of Ethiopian Diaspora communities in Kansas City protested against Biden administration’s destructive intervention in their homeland internal affairs at the City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) where President Joe Biden spoke about the infrastructure law on Wednesday, KMBC 9 News reported.
The largest group waiting outside Area Transportation Authority was a group of concerned Kansas residents with ties to Ethiopia. “We say, ‘No more.’ No more intervention. The hybrid war has been waged against Ethiopia. They are intervening in everything in our life there,” said Henok Tekeste, members of Kansas City’s Ethiopian community.
The assembly is angry with the Biden administration for backing a group they don’t support and they are upset about sanctions on Ethiopia. Large number of people with Trump flags gathered outside to protest as well. “Just the whole fact that he’s coming to town makes me sick,” said Randy Mansell, of Kearney.
“I watch a lot of news and just see that this country is so divisive right now. It’s just not a great place anymore,” said Jason Waggoner, one of non-Ethiopian –American protestors.
