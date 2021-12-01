Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Nov. 7, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Nov. 7, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of this episode click on this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/07 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our regular PANW report with dispatches on the mass demonstrations held in the capital of Ethiopia in support of the government of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed; the Sudan Professional Association (SPA) has rejected the offer by the military coup makers to establish another coalition government; opposition parties in Mali are demanding that the military leaders stay on course for the transition to civilian control; and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) are continuing to pressure the military junta to withdraw from their positions of power in the government.
In the second hour we listen to detailed reports on events in Ethiopia.
Also, there is a briefing from the African Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Finally, we further examine issues impacting Africa and the international community.
