Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Appeared on Press TV Spotlight: Racism and the Legal System in the United States
Watch this worldwide satellite television news segment Spotlight featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To look at this report just go to the following link: Press TV's Spotlight - Racism in US | Urmedium
The discussion centered around the pervasive racism within the legal system in the United States.
Promotional language for the program says: "In this edition, Spotlight interviews Graylan Hagler, senior pastor and social activist from Washington DC and Abayomi Azikiwe writer, journalist from Detroit to look at racial discrimination in the US following the selection of a 12-person panel consisting of 11 white jurors and one Black man for the trial of three white men charged with killing Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia. In recent years, cases of police brutality and racial injustice continue to mount unabated across US."
