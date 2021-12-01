Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Nov. 14, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Nov. 14, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
The podcast for the episode is available at this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/14 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the condemnation by the Ethiopian government of the United States sanctions imposed on the State of Eritrea; the African Union has called for the Sudanese military junta to negotiate a settlement to the continuing unrest in the country; a Nigerian general has been killed in an attack by insurgents operating in the north of the West African state; and the son of the slain former leader of Libya Col. Muammar Gaddafi has announced he is running in the national elections for president next month.
In the second hour we examine the 1619 Project written by Nikole-Hannah Jones which is now being republished as a book.
Finally, we review some of the important issues and developments in Africa and internationally.
