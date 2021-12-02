Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Sun. Nov. 21, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Sun. Nov. 21, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To hear the podcast of the episode go to this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast | Listen Notes
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the ongoing media campaign in the United States to misinform the public about the actual developments inside the Horn of Africa state of Ethiopia; in the Republic of Sudan the military junta has reinstated the interim Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok although this is being rejected by other activists within the mass democracy movement; China's foreign ministry has declared that the independence of Taiwan will never by accepted by Beijing; and the international trade crisis is being worsened due to the conflict between the U.S. and China.
In the second hour we continue to look deeper into the life, times, contributions and assassination of Malcolm X (Hajj Malik El-Shabazz).
We listen to two rare achival audio files and a contemporary segment on the exoneration of two of falsely convicted men tried in the murder during 1966.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues in Africa and the world.
