Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Fri. Nov. 26, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor
Listen to the Fri. Nov. 26, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To listen to the audio file of the program go this link: Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)
The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the role of the United States in destabilizing and undermining the government of Ethiopia; Sudanese mass organizations continue to demonstrate against the military regime which seized power on Oct. 25 despite the reinstallation of the interim prime minister over a week ago; South Africa's foreign ministry is meeting with their UK counterparts related to the recent travel bans placed on people traveling from the sub-continent due to the identification of another COVID-19 variant; and Zimbabwe has embarked upon a 16-day campaign to end gender-based violence.
In the second hour we look again at the historical inter-relationship between Africans and Native Americans.
Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues in Africa and throughout the international community.
No comments:
Post a Comment