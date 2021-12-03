Friday, December 03, 2021

Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast for Fri. Nov. 26, 2021--Hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor

Listen to the Fri. Nov. 26, 2021 special edition of the Pan-African Journal: Worldwide Radio Broadcast hosted by Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.

To listen to the audio file of the program go this link:  Pan-African Journal: Special Worldwide Radio Broadcast 11/26 by Pan African Radio Network | Politics (blogtalkradio.com)

The program features our PANW report with dispatches on the role of the United States in destabilizing and undermining the government of Ethiopia; Sudanese mass organizations continue to demonstrate against the military regime which seized power on Oct. 25 despite the reinstallation of the interim prime minister over a week ago; South Africa's foreign ministry is meeting with their UK counterparts related to the recent travel bans placed on people traveling from the sub-continent due to the identification of another COVID-19 variant; and Zimbabwe has embarked upon a 16-day campaign to end gender-based violence. 

In the second hour we look again at the historical inter-relationship between Africans and Native Americans. 

Finally, we review some of the most pressing and burning issues in Africa and throughout the international community.

