Abayomi Azikiwe, PANW Editor, Interviewed on Press TV News Segment: Anti-French Sentiment Spreading in West Africa
Watch this worldwide satellite television news network interview featuring Abayomi Azikiwe, editor of the Pan-African News Wire.
To view this segment just click on the following URL: Niger: two killed and 17 injured in clash with French military convoy | Urmedium
The segment deals with the rising anti-French sentiment among people in West Africa amid the movement of troops from Paris throughout several Sahal states.
Abayomi Azikiwe notes the longtime involvement of France in their neo-colonial designs to dominate the land, resources and people of the continent.
In Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger there have been protests calling for the withdrawal of French forces particularly in light of the escalating instability throughout the region.
This segment aired live on Sat. Nov. 27, 2021.
