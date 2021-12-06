Scholar Highlights China’s Cooperative Approach Acceptance in Africa
December 5, 2021
BY ESSEYE MENGISTE
ADDIS ABABA—China’s approach to entertain a win-win fashion is by far well acceptable and encouraging than others’ move to force Ethiopia through intimidating sanctions, Fikrejesus Amahazion (PhD), East African Educator and Researcher.
China’s approach has a better chance of being accepted by local actors than the U.S. trajectory of externally imposed style attracting coercive measures. In simple, terms, international community supportive involvement respecting sovereignty and mutual respect is of paramount importance in enjoying better chances on both sides, said Fikrejesus in his recent opinion published on the CGTN site.
As to him, China’s solidarity and commitment to comply with the principles of sovereignty, mutual respect is a very welcome trek. A fundamental board of China’s foreign policy towards Africa has taken African nations’ desire to be an equal partner in international affairs into account and has highly valued the African Union’s principle of “African solutions to African problems,” he explained.
He further stated that the United States Department of the Treasury’s Office lately imposed unilateral sanctions against Eritrean officials, national institutions, and government entities in connection with the ongoing conflict in Ethiopia.
Condemning countries unjust intervention in others’ internal affairs, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Zhao Lijian, explained that China firmly stands against “interference in other countries’ domestic affairs using a threat of unilateral sanctions.”
Spokesperson said, “China hopes that the parties concerned will prudently handle relevant issues and play a constructive role in maintaining peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.”
Fekrejesus also stated that China has consistently been a firm and staunch supporter of multilateralism, while remaining strongly committed to the UN-centered international system and the international order underpinned by international lawagainst the inaccurate and wrong perceptions of West upon Ethiopia in particular and on Africa in general.
He said that China’s opposition of the recent unilateral move by the U.S. is a clear illustration of its own commitment to stand against US dominated UN international system.
The Ethiopian Herald December 5/2021
