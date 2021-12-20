Slogan of 19 December Protests May Halt Transition in Sudan: Military Spokesman
December 19, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The Sudanese army spokesperson on Saturday warned that the slogans chanted during Sunday protests could obstruct a smooth transition in the country.
Hundreds of thousands took to the streets on Sunday calling for the power handover to the civilian government.
The protesters reiterated their rejection of the Hamdok-Burhan deal of 21-November.
In a statement released after the protests on Sunday night, Tahir Abu Haja said the slogans chanted by the demonstrators confirm agendas different from the political deal of 21 November.
“The divisive and hostile tone can impede a smooth democratic transition,” he added.
The political agreement provides that the military will supervise the action of a government of technocrats led by Hamdok. Also, it paves the way for the inclusion of political groups that were associated with the former regime.
The protesters say the pact is opposed to their demand for a civil state where freedom, peace and justice should prevail.
Abu Haja stressed that the Burhan-Hamdok agreement is the basis for the transition. He also advised the political forces to consider this basis and to act accordingly.
“It is better for the various forces to unify their programmes and strategies for the success of the transition and the achievement of democratic transformation,” he further warned.
Ibrahim al-Sheikh leading member of the FFC coalition told Aljazeera on Sunday that the army command is no longer entrusted with the leadership of the country, nor any partnership with them.
(ST)
