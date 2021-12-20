Sudanese Medical Group Confirms Protester’s Death
December 20, 2021 (KHARTOUM) – The Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors (CCSD) on Monday confirmed the death of a protester of the Eastern Nile area.
Mohamed Magzoub Mohamed-Ahmed, 28 years, died yesterday of a gunshot wound to the chest, said the pro-democracy medical group.
On Sunday, Graif East Resistance Committee one of its members had been shot dead by the security forces while they were trying to cross the Manshiya Bridge leading to Khartoum.
The investigation and verification of the data related to his death as well as the attack on the health facilities delayed the publication of a statement about Mohamed’s decease, the group said.
In a separate statement on Monday, the CCSD said that over 300 demonstrators were injured during the 19-December protests.
The injuries included two unstable head injuries by gunshot, one finger amputation as a result of a stun grenade injury, and four eye injuries.
On Sunday, the CCSD denounced the attacks by the security forces on the hospitals to arrest injured protesters.
The Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) called to escalate the struggle against the coup until the military handed over power to civilians.
The army spokesperson Tahir Abu Haja stated that calls to hand over power to a civilian government might obstruct the democratic transition.
He further pointed out that the agreement between the army commander-in-chief and the prime minister is the only basis of this transition.
