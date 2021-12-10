Some Silent Features of Western Propaganda Campaign on Ethiopia and Africa
December 10, 2021
Accenting the positive, rationality, balance and truthfulness in news writing are the basics of journalism all written in the editorial polices of the western print and electronic media companies. Today however, these media outlets have tampered with the most elementary ethical and moral values replacing them with outright lies, misinformation, doctoring video clippings and pictures to come to the aid of a terrorist organization that has committed the most outrageous crimes against the people of Ethiopia and naturally Africans across the continent.
By the force of their practical defense actions that later developed into massive offensive on the world’s most notorious terrorist organization, the TPLF, recapturing almost all the territories it had occupied for over half year and proved those western media outlets are simply moneybags who write fake stories they received from the terrorist organization. Nowadays they are in disarray because Getachew is not available to feed them with his makeup narratives.
They trumpeted about Addis Ababa being encircled while the city has remained totally calm, their governments forecasted a reign of terror in Addis Ababa which has indeed never happened. They tried to depict a wrong image out of Ethiopia’s smiling and young Prime Minister, some time addressing him as a dictator.
Two things are obvious here. In the western countries, democracy is dying and is being replaced by the tyranny of western powers attempting to police the world by interfering into the internal affairs of countries through the public relations support they get from disoriented and over politicized media outlets across the western countries.
Why do western media companies reverberate the false information they receive from terrorist TPLF? There are two main reasons that could explain this feature of yellow journalism. In the first place both terrorist TPLF and western press are interested in luring the western powers to their propaganda to raise finance for their devilish goal of destroying Ethiopia and dismantling the social fabric in the country. Second, they have a common plan of implementing neo-colonial foreign policy objectives of the west so that they can benefit from the gains they expect from the western countries.
Here again it is important to realize that in their propaganda war against Ethiopia and other countries who refuse to tune in into the singsong glorification of western capitalist values, they deliberately focus on character assassinations on nationalist and democratic leaders who labor for the prosperity of their countries.
Terrorist TPLF falsely claimed that it has embarked on tactical retreat to attack the “enemy” in a more profound manner. They came as close as 150 kms. to the central highlands of Ethiopia but have now been dejected and ejected out of more than 40 towns in North and South Wollo, North Shoa and various zones in Amhara and Afar regions for more than 600 kms. towards the northern part of the country. The truth is they have not retreated but were forced to flee in panic leaving behind the remains of their combatants who were killed at the fronts.
Although the western media firms have full knowledge of the progress of the war, they fell short of expressing the truth in the most shameful manner not expected from media equipped with ultramodern communication gadgets and satellite facilities.
Total biases on the political development in the country, underestimation of the capacity of the National Defense Forces and the leadership of the country, capitalizing on the challenges the country is facing without mentioning any positive developments thus forecasting a bleak future for the country and the government.
Media in the west primary focus on disasters, ethnic conflicts, and political crisis in the less developed countries. Regarding developments in Africa they try to depict that Africa is a continent of hunger, war, civil strife and multiple sets of epidemics and other health disasters.
Under normal conditions, there is nothing wrong in reporting on the above issues as long as they are meant to positively inform the world about the general situation in the continent. The primary goal of western media reports is to show that African countries could not ascertain their development without the alms and aid packages it had to receive from the so called rich countries of the north.
In their more recent reports on Ethiopia, they were capitalizing on conflicts between different ethnic groups in the country in a manner that the government cannot handle the situation and that the country is at the brink of total dismemberment.
One salient feature of news reporting on Ethiopia by some west based media outlets is that their reports are effectively synchronized with the propaganda machinery that is run by terrorist TPLF members and supporters in the diaspora. For instance terrorist media outlets, despite the recent report issued by the JIT on the issue of genocide in Ethiopia and in spite of the fact that the US Congress has annulled a draft proclamation pertaining to genocide in Ethiopia, the terrorist TPLF media is still beating on the same tune as if repeating the same falsehood would be converted into the truth by itself over time.
It is one thing to clearly understand the objectives, strategies and tactics of media reporting by the adversaries of this country and it is yet another to engage in massive propaganda work similar to the ongoing hashtag no More.
BY SOLOMON DIBABA
THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD DECEMBER 10/2021
